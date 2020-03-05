Vivel has roped in Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador on March 5, 2020. ITC's brand Vivel has worked on its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin to encourage the women.

ITC’s leading personal care brand, Vivel has roped in Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador on March 5, 2020. ITC’s brand Vivel has worked on its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin encouraged several women to not compromise with their choices and their dreams. Kriti has been a perfect choice for being an inspiration and motivation to young women.

Kriti Sanon also shared her gratitude for becoming a Vivel face, she said she is glad and excited to get associate with the leading brand ITC Vivel and its personal care products. She also appreciated the idea of their strong motive and initiative Ab Samjhauta Nahin. The brand ensures that the primary motive is not just to associate with the products and the brands but also with the philosophy. She said that the Vivel beauty is uncompromising and real, she added that Vivel women naturally come to her. She has achieved her dreams through her spirit. She felt amazing that she get a chance to associate with them and get a chance to help the women in raising their voice.

Talking about the philosphy Ab Samjhauta Nahin, Vivel, continues to empower and educate women to challenge stereotypes and help enable self-action. Also, Vivel spreads a message of quality and believes that for a more equal life. According to this philosophy, awareness and education is the first step to empowerment. Vivel Ab Samjhauta Nahin is working relentlessly towards women empowerment, it has co-created a program with Azad Foundation to help empower women feminist leaders at the grassroots level.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App