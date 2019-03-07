Kriti Sanon on Luka Chuppi success: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's latest release Luka Chuppi is doing an impressive job at the box office. As the film continues to rake in moolah, Kriti has said that she is glad that the film is resonating with people. She also revealed that she can relate to her character Rashmi as she is also a strong-headed person.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently striding high on the success of her latest release Luka Chuppi, has struck the right chords with the audience owing to her character. The actress, who plays the role of Rashmi, is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Kriti Sanon shares that her character Rashmi is a perfect blend of a small town girl with modern thinking. She is a girl next door with strong opinions and she can relate to that as she is a strong-headed person. She added that this is what attracted her to the character.

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. Reacting to the response to Luka Chuppi, Kriti said that she followed my gut and feels glad that the film is resonating with people.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Housefull 4 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

