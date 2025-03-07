Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

After Kiara Advani's exit from the movie, now there have speculations about who will be playing the lead in 'Don 3'. Kiara exited the movie following her pregnancy. With this, the actress's work schedule may be hitting pause.

Who will play the female lead in Don 3?

The upcoming movie, already having gone through multiple cycles of setbacks, is now left stranded once again. This time, the movie has come up with the new challenge, that is no female lead in sight.

As Farhan Akhtar and team go back to the drawing board to find Ranveer Singh his heroine, the internet has seemingly beat the actor-director to the punch, debating their top picks. And Kriti Sanon and Sharvari happen to be fan favourites in this regard.

Fans come up with speculation

There are mixed speculations about the lead actress for the Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3. A user commented on Reddit,”Wasn’t Kriti Sanon in the running before Kiara was finalised ? She must be very happy OR let’s see if Sharvari swoops in for this.” To this, another user added, “Sharvari would be a great choice”; however, another seemed a little dicey on the idea: “Sharvari would look young for this role”.

Although casting Kriti in the role would certainly please a significant portion of the audience, it’s important to remember that the National Award- winning actor was a strong contender for the part before Kiara was ultimately chosen. On this, the comments flooded and led to a debate about the potential of Kriti being in Don 3, which read: “Arhan-Ranveer had rejected kriti for kiara. So now that kiara walked out, I doubt they’d go back to the person they rejected in the first place and even if they do I don’t think Kriti’s going to accept it”, “She should not accept it if offered she is doing great with content driven and well written characters movie which shows her acting skills and with mid budget” and “get kriti in with a bigger paycheck and more screen time than ranveer. kriti is the real don in the movie”.

The most unanimous support, however, happens to be coming in for someone quite unthinkable. It’s franchise alum Priyanka Chopra. Comments demanding the return of ‘Roma’ read: “Do the unthinkable Farhan, bring back PC. Do it!”, “Farhan should either bring back PC as Roma or else bring someone new” and “Bring pc back”.

