Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

After Kiara Advani's exit from the movie, now there have speculations about who will be playing the lead in 'Don 3'. Kiara exited the movie following her pregnancy. With this, the actress's work schedule may be hitting pause.

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Don 3 Cast


After Kiara Advani’s exit from the movie, now there have speculations about who will be playing the lead in ‘Don 3’. Kiara exited the movie following her pregnancy. With this, the actress’s work schedule may be hitting pause.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who will play the female lead in Don 3?

The upcoming movie, already having gone through multiple cycles of setbacks, is now left stranded once again. This time, the movie has come up with the new challenge, that is no female lead in sight.

As Farhan Akhtar and team go back to the drawing board to find Ranveer Singh his heroine, the internet has seemingly beat the actor-director to the punch, debating their top picks. And Kriti Sanon and Sharvari happen to be fan favourites in this regard.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans come up with speculation

There are mixed speculations about the lead actress for the Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3.  A user commented on Reddit,”Wasn’t Kriti Sanon in the running before Kiara was finalised ? She must be very happy OR let’s see if Sharvari swoops in for this.”  To this, another user added, “Sharvari would be a great choice”; however, another seemed a little dicey on the idea: “Sharvari would look young for this role”.

Kiara out of Don 3..would Kriti star now?
byu/SinkThink113 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Although casting Kriti in the role would certainly please a significant portion of the audience, it’s important to remember that the National Award- winning actor was a strong contender for the part before Kiara was ultimately chosen. On this, the comments flooded and led to a debate about the potential of Kriti being in Don 3, which read: “Arhan-Ranveer had rejected kriti for kiara. So now that kiara walked out, I doubt they’d go back to the person they rejected in the first place and even if they do I don’t think Kriti’s going to accept it”, “She should not accept it if offered she is doing great with content driven and well written characters movie which shows her acting skills and with mid budget” and “get kriti in with a bigger paycheck and more screen time than ranveer. kriti is the real don in the movie”.

The most unanimous support, however, happens to be coming in for someone quite unthinkable. It’s franchise alum Priyanka Chopra. Comments demanding the return of ‘Roma’ read: “Do the unthinkable Farhan, bring back PC. Do it!”, “Farhan should either bring back PC as Roma or else bring someone new” and “Bring pc back”.

ALSO READ: ‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Filed under

Don 3 Don Franchise

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In...

International Women’s Day 2025: Remembering Women In Science Who Paved The Way For Future Generations

International Women’s Day 2025: Remembering Women In Science Who Paved The Way For Future Generations

MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah Counters

MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah...

Infosys Enforces New Hybrid Work Policy: Employees Required To Work In-Office For 10 Days A Month

Infosys Enforces New Hybrid Work Policy: Employees Required To Work In-Office For 10 Days A...

World War II Bomb Found On Tracks Forces Closure Of Paris’ Busiest Rail Hub

World War II Bomb Found On Tracks Forces Closure Of Paris’ Busiest Rail Hub

Entertainment

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And Password’

Who Hacked Popular Tamil Singer D Imman’s X Account? Musician Reveals Hacker ‘Changed Email And

Why Can’t Robert Pattinson Watch Horror Movies? ‘I’m Too Sensitive, It’s Strange,’ Reveals Actor

Why Can’t Robert Pattinson Watch Horror Movies? ‘I’m Too Sensitive, It’s Strange,’ Reveals Actor

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikandar? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close To Bhaijaan

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikandar? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR