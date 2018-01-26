Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the hottest and the most desirable faces of the Indian film industry. The actor has carved out a niche for herself with her exemplary acting skills in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta. Apart from being an actor, the diva has built an online fandom for herself of more than 9 million followers on her Instagram account. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon has emerged as one of the hottest faces of the Indian entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Nenokkadine. Later, Kriti appeared in the Bollywood film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan starrer Dilwale that proved to be a box office hit. However, Kriti gained her path to fame with 2017 released Raabta opposite her rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput that created heaps of controversy due to their hot and sizzling on-screen chemistry.

With Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti established herself as a successful actor and emerged as one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. From her hot photoshoots to amazing style statement, the diva has built an online fandom of more than 9 million followers on her Instagram account. Recently, the actress turned up the temperatures as she posed topless for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar and featured with the other top Bollywood stars. The actor is also set to share the screen space with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in her next film Arjun Patiala.

She’s hot, She’s pretty and She’s beautiful and she knows it. Kriti is definitely a style icon and we cannot wait for her to dazzle the entire Bollywood industry with her charm and exemplary acting skills. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kriti Sanon that will make you follow her right away.

Mesmerising Kriti Sanon stealing hearts with her statement earrings.

Love ❤️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:55am PST