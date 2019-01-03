Kirti Sanon photos: Bollywood actor Kirti Sanon leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has about 16.2 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her pet dog.

Bollywood actor Kirti Sanon is counted amongst the trendy actors of the B-town. The Internet sensation has about 16.2 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of updating herself well on social media. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent uploads. The diva shared an adorable picture with her pet, in just a few hours of the upload the picture garnered more than 2 lakh likes which prove the hottie to be her fans favourite.

The actor commenced her acting career in the year 2014 with the psychological thriller movie– 1: Nenokkadine in Telugu. She made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s movie– Heropanti and also won an award for her outstanding performance by Filmfare. Further, the diva played the lead roles in two commercially hit films –Dilwale in the year 2015 which was ranked as one of the highest grossing films at that time and romantic film–Bareilly Ki Barfi in the year 2017. Some of her hit films are–Raabta, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dohchay and many more. It is not the first time when the actor has astonished her fans with her updates, the diva is an avid social media user and keeps updating with her professional and personal upgrades.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More