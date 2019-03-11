Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon has been receiving applauds for her splendid performance in Luka Chuppi and now, the lady is impressing everyone with her classy Instagram posts. The diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a dreamy pink lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra. Take a look at the adorable photos.

After enjoying the best phase of her career, giving the highest opener with ‘Luka Chuppi’ as a female solo lead, Kriti Sanon attended the Ambani’s wedding and was looking radiant in the Pink Lehenga as the glow reflects the success of her film Luka Chuppi.

The actress looked beautiful as the success glow reflects on her face in spite of having minimal makeup and accessories. Kriti Sanon wore a pink lehenga with diamond earrings and studded bangles were complimenting the overall look. Kriti Sanon also sported minimal makeup with soft wave curls having a middle partition just made the look complete.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More