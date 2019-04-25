Kriti Sanon photos: After making her mark in the Bollywood industry with her glamorous look and remarkable acting skills, Kriti Sanon has now taken the Internet by storm with her saucy Instagram pictures. Last night, the Luka Chuppi actor was spotted at the Asia Spa Awards 2019, held in Mumbai.

After making her mark in the Bollywood industry with her glamorous look and remarkable acting skills, Kriti Sanon has now taken the Internet by storm with her saucy Instagram pictures. Last night, the Luka Chuppi actor was spotted at the Asia Spa Awards 2019, held in Mumbai. At the award ceremony, Kirti donned a black polka dot dress from Yousef Al Jasmi. The actor was seen carrying minimal jewellery that went quite apt with her dress.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor stole the limelight soon she entered the award ceremony. Apart from that, the actor was awarded the Game Changer of the year for her phenomenal work in the Hindi film industry. Kriti is one of the most active celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. The actor has over 20 million followers on her official handle and her fans seem to love her new posts a lot.

The actor has also posted her look from last night on her official Instagram handle. You can take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Laxman Utekar’s film titled Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie did garner good reviews and was a hit at the box office. Kriti was also lauded for her performance in the film. Apart from that, she also made a special appearance in Kalank song Aira Garia along with the handsome hunk Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor. It’s been a week since the makers dropped the song on YouTube and it already garnered 20 million views.

The actor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Panipat, Arjun Patalia, And Housefull 4. All the three movies are slated to hit the silver screen on the same year. Undoubtedly, Kriti’s fans are excited to see their favourite actor in her upcoming films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App