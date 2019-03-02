In the movie, Kriti is essaying the role of a small town girl and is receiving an overwhelming response from across the quarters. Owing to the humongous response, Twitter saw a strong India trend where hashtag #KritiSanon was trending for a long time.

Kriti Sanon rakes in rave reviews for her performance in Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation for her noteworthy performance in the recently released film Luka Chuppi. The actress who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi has hit the ball out of the court with her performance that has gone ahead with the audience and critics alike.

Have a look at how the fans wished and applauded their favorite actress:

If you thought she was fab in #BareillyKiBarfi then watch out for @kritisanon in #LukaChuppi – She has actually taken a few steps ahead with this one where she is super confident as ever while coming across as a complete actress. She is a delight to watch as a small town girl! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 28, 2019

Kriti Sanon is the surprise package.She's consistently good from the beginning till the end.She looks beautiful n her earnestness n sincerity appeals immensely.#LukaChuppi is gonna be a turning point in her career.Awaiting her next work. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 1, 2019

She is one of the best actores. Kriti Sanon is really looking cool

i would prefer today is Kriti Sanon 😛 What a performance Kriti Sanon 💖 pic.twitter.com/l3rVlZfix0 — A.. (@SSA55_) March 1, 2019

Kriti Sanon is looking so sweet and cute in this movie, in bridel look…. Looking so beautiful pic.twitter.com/9CwQSV6wdH — नटखट हूँ❣ (@NatKhatLadkii) March 1, 2019

The actress’s performance is a complete package of fantastic screen presence and maintains a strong position till the very end. Kriti looks elegant in the ethnic Indian wear she dons in the film.

Kriti Sanon who stunned everyone with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi has a terrific line up for 2019 with four films releasing back to back. The movie are- Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

The diva is super busy with the promotions of her first release of 2019 Luka Chuppi and simultaneously shooting for Panipat. Kriti is soaring temperature in the songs Coca Cola Tu and Poster Lagwa do.

Kriti Sanon not only mesmerized the audience with her glamorous avatar in the song’s video but also enthralled everyone with her electrifying dance moves.

After essaying the role of a bubbly yet rebellious, bold and beautiful Bitti in Bareilly ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon once again slips into the character of a small town girl Rashmi with modern attitude in Luka Chuppi.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress’ last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

