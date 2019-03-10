Bollywood hottie Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and adored new-gen actors, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The diva tops headlines every now and then for her gracious avatars. Currently, she is basking appreciations for her performance in Luka Chuppi and fans lauded her on the special occasion of International Women's day. Here's proof!

On the occasion of International women’s day, fans of Kriti Sanon have flooded the internet dedicating the day to the actress. Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on the success of her highest opening Luka Chuppi and has been garnering immense adulation from the audience for her performance, with film performing extremely well at the box office.

Lauding her on this special day, people posted photos on social media. Fans across India poured in wishes for Kriti by posting their pictures with the hashtag #KritiKeLiye, starting a trend on social media.

Here’s how the fans wished and applauded their favourite actress:

She is my sweetheart, my first crush. Would love to watch Luka Chuppi #KritiKeLiye pic.twitter.com/5qyiF0Xin2 — Pritam Bakshi (@PRITAMBAKSHI7) March 8, 2019

My most effective motivation for the day was you @kritisanon ! I celebrated ladies’s day along with your person Rashmi, who's so robust and obtainable! #KritiKeLiye pic.twitter.com/gMHxyYqQti — Pankaj Kumar (@PankajKOfficial) March 8, 2019

I am in love with you, All the songs are on loop all day, all night @kritisanon ! #KritiKeLiye pic.twitter.com/A9j9iEf6Hw — janvi (@janvi111111) March 8, 2019

I can’t get over your role in Luka Chuppi #KritiKeLiye I celebrated women’s day with your character Rashmi pic.twitter.com/D4ySFi0kld — sayan (@sayan352) March 8, 2019

Overwhelmed by the sweet gesture of her fans, Kriti Sanon took to social media and thanked her fans. Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user and keeps her fan following engaged with her latest stunning photos.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease. Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

