Kriti Sanon might be busy with the all the praises she’s being showered on for Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, but there’s always time for friends and there’s no stopping her from meeting them. Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram and share some of the cute images where she can be seen spending quality time with her BFFs.

Kriti captioned the pictures saying, “These two!! Always by my side.. ♥️♥️ #bffsforlife @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja

Kriti has always flaunted her friendship with these two and never hesitates in sharing pictures with them. Just a few months back Kriti shared a similiar picture with the 2.

She had captioned the picture saying, Some bonds, some friendships are unaffected by time, busy schedules and the fast paced lives we live! They are REAL and forever!! Love you both @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja #BFFs"

Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti will be next seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aryan.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana as Aryan’s friend reports The Times of India. The shooting of film commenced on 2 August in Gwalior shared Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh

