Kriti Sanon Reveals Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash Turned Personal, Says Trolls Abused Her Famil

Kriti Sanon has opened up about the backlash surrounding her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA, revealing that the controversy went beyond criticism of her outfit and extended to abusive comments targeting her family. The actor revisited the episode during a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sixth season of What Women Want, saying the incident highlighted how women are often judged for their personal choices.

Recalling the scale of the reaction to the campaign, Kriti said she was surprised to see her outfit become a subject of prime-time television debates.

“I couldn’t believe when my choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news,” she told Kareena, who agreed with her observation.

Kriti explained that she generally chooses not to pay attention to online trolling and does not feel the need to justify her decisions to critics. However, she felt compelled to speak up when the discussion grew beyond her clothing and became part of a wider conversation about the scrutiny women face.

Kriti Sanon Says Trolls Targeted Her Parents And Sister

The actor also revealed that some social media users directed abusive comments at her parents and sister amid the controversy. Kriti said she does not routinely read comments on posts, but the situation became particularly upsetting when people commenting on culture and respect allegedly used abusive language against her family.

She added that her sister had asked her to switch off the comments because of the abuse. Kriti emphasised that such behaviour can affect people despite their public profiles and that women should not have to face this kind of scrutiny over their choices.

Her remarks come after the GIVA advertisement sparked a debate over whether her outfit was appropriate for a campaign centred on Raksha Bandhan. In the advertisement, Kriti wore an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt while celebrating the festival. Some social media users criticised the styling, while others questioned the campaign’s portrayal of the occasion.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also criticised the campaign, describing it as “intentionally creepy”. GIVA subsequently withdrew the advertisement amid the backlash.

What Kriti Sanon Said About The Raksha Bandhan Controversy

Kriti had previously defended the campaign, arguing that the meaning of a festival should not be reduced to a woman’s clothing. She also explained the inclusion of her pet in the advertisement, saying that the bond of protection celebrated during Raksha Bandhan could extend to family members beyond the traditional brother-sister relationship.

Questioning the scrutiny surrounding women’s clothing, she wrote that cultural values should not be measured by what a woman wears.

During her conversation with Kareena, Kriti reiterated her position in a simpler way, saying women want “to not be judged, and people should mind their business”. Her comments have brought renewed attention to the controversy, shifting the focus from the advertisement itself to the broader question of how women are judged for their appearance and personal choices.