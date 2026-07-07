Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs Years Ago, Opens Up About Marriage Pressure And The ‘Biological Clock’

Kriti Sanon has never shied away from speaking her mind, whether it is about her career, relationships or the expectations placed on women. This time, the actor has opened up about one of the most personal decisions of her life, revealing that she chose to freeze her eggs several years ago. Speaking during a conversation with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, the National Award-winning actor said the decision gave her a sense of freedom and allowed her to make choices on her own timeline rather than feeling pressured by society’s expectations.

Her comments have quickly become part of a larger discussion around fertility preservation and the pressure women often face regarding marriage and motherhood.

‘You have one life. Live it your way’

During the interview, Karishma Mehta asked Kriti whether she ever worries about the so-called “biological clock” a topic that frequently comes up in conversations around women, age and pregnancy. In response, Kriti revealed that she had already taken a step that brought her peace of mind. “I froze my eggs a few years ago,” she shared, before adding a message that resonated with many women. “You have one life. You have to get to live it the way you want to live it. It’s your story to write. Nobody else can write it.”

Rather than presenting the decision as extraordinary, Kriti described it as a personal choice that allowed her to focus on her career and life without feeling rushed.

A growing conversation around fertility preservation

Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, has become increasingly common among women who wish to preserve their fertility for the future. Medical experts often describe it as an option, not a guarantee, for women who want to delay pregnancy because of personal, professional or medical reasons. In India, conversations around fertility preservation have become more visible in recent years, particularly after several public figures chose to speak openly about their experiences.

Kriti’s decision adds another voice to that conversation, helping normalise discussions that were once considered too personal to be addressed publicly.

Breaking the pressure around marriage and motherhood

For years, successful women in the entertainment industry have routinely faced questions about when they plan to marry or have children, questions that are often asked far less frequently of their male counterparts. Kriti’s remarks challenge that narrative.

Instead of viewing age as a deadline, the actor spoke about taking ownership of life’s biggest decisions and making them on her own terms. The response online has largely been supportive, with many praising her honesty and describing her comments as both practical and empowering.

A career that continues to grow

Professionally, Kriti Sanon remains one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors. Over the years, she has built an impressive filmography with performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, and Crew. As she continues to balance commercial success with meaningful conversations off-screen, Kriti’s latest revelation has once again shown why she remains one of the industry’s most relatable voices.

For the actor, the message was clear: every person’s journey is different, and the most important choices in life should be made by the individual living it, not by society’s timeline.