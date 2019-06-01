Kriti Sanon is currently sizzling the Internet by featuring on the cover page of Hello magazine. Dressed in a red halter neck blouse, the actor is seen romancing with the lens in bold cat-eye makeup and wet hair. Take a look at the magazine cover–

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is best known for her outstanding acting skills, is currently setting the Internet on fire with her sultry pictures on social media. The actor is currently conquering hearts by featuring on the cover page of Hello magazine for their June edition. The actor is dressed in a sexy red halter neck blouse which is dressed by Amit Aggarwal. In order to add more to her looks, the actor further opted for a choker set and also wore hand rings.

With cat-eye makeup, wet hair with highlights and breathtaking looks, the actor is looking super hot. It is not the first time, when the actor has set hearts racing with her sizzling avatar, earlier to this as well the actor has killed with her looks with her sensational social media clicks. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her professional and personal upgrades.

The actor last appeared in rom-com film Luka Chuppi and shared screens with Kartik Aaryan. The film narrated the story of a couple who prefers a live-in relationship with a slight pinch of humour.

Luka Chuppi impressed the audience as well the critics to the fullest and became a huge hit at the box office earning Rs 95 crore. Post to the film, Kriti Sanon raised her fee by 40 per cent. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and was produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films.

Talking about her future projects, the actor will next be appearing in historical drama film Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, action comedy film Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Patiala. Reports also revealed that the actor can also appear in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Toofan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App