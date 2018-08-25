After charming the audience with her phenomenal performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has emerged as one of the leading ladies of B’town. As she gears for her upcoming film releases like Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, she charmed the audience with her first ever item number Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from the upcoming film. On August 25, Kriti marked her presence at the song launch in Delhi and looked absolutely breathtaking.
Dressed in a red and white patterned dress, Kriti styled the look with chunky gold hoop earrings and a minimalistic chain. To top off the look, Kriti kept her makeup glowing with a popping highlighter and pink lipstick. Looking at the photo, we can certainly say Kriti is ruling hearts and the internet with her latest photo. Along with Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe dance number, Kriti will also be seen flaunting her dance moves in a special song in Kalank.