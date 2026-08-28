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Home > Entertainment News > Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

Kriti Sanon has shared a playful Raksha Bandhan post with sister Nupur Sanon amid the ongoing debate around her GIVA outfit. Her “Rakhi fashion committee” remark is now grabbing attention.

Kriti Sanon New Post (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon New Post (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-28 16:33 IST

Kriti Sanon appears to have responded to the ongoing debate around her Raksha Bandhan outfit with a touch of humour. On Raksha Bandhan, the actor shared a new post featuring her sister Nupur Sanon, with the two seen tying rakhis to each other. However, it was Kriti’s caption that quickly caught attention.



“While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session 🙈 We’re focusing on what really matters. ❤️👭 Happy Rakhi to all ❤️,” she wrote.

The reference to the “Rakhi fashion committee” comes amid days of discussion around Kriti’s appearance in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. The actor had faced criticism from a section of social media users over the outfit she wore in the advertisement, while Kangana Ranaut also questioned the choice of clothing used for the festive campaign.

What Was The Kriti Sanon Rakhi Outfit Controversy?

The controversy began after Kriti appeared in the GIVA campaign wearing a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt. As the criticism grew, Kriti defended her choice and questioned why women continued to be judged over what they wear. She also stressed that the meaning of a festival should be judged by the emotions and traditions attached to it rather than a woman’s neckline. Following the backlash, GIVA eventually withdrew the campaign, saying it respected Indian traditions and had no intention of hurting sentiments.

Kriti Sanon Brings The Focus Back To Nupur Sanon

Kriti’s latest post appears to take a playful swipe at the debate without restarting the argument directly. Instead, the actor chose to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Nupur, with both sisters tying rakhis to each other.

The caption also echoes Kriti’s earlier stand that the festival is ultimately about the bond and emotions shared between family members rather than what someone chooses to wear. With the “fashion committee” remark, however, Kriti has made it clear that she is very much aware that the conversation around her Rakhi look is still going on.

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Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?
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Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

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Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

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Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?
Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?
Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?
Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

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