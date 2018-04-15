Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who received a lot of praise for her performance in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, will be honoured with DadaSaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her breakthrough performance in the film. The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards will also facilitate Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for his breakthrough performance in Padmaavat, Anushka Sharma for her contribution as an innovative producer, Tammannah Bhatia for her work in Baahubali and Rani Mukerji for her portraying a socially conscious character in Hichki.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. First presented in 1969, the award was introduced by the Government of India to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award is given by the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation.

