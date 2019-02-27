Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has an exciting year ahead of her with 4 interesting releases, namely Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. Speaking about Panipat, Kriti has revealed that she will be playing the role of Parvatibai in the film. She added that it is her first proper period film.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who stunned everyone with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, has a terrific line up for 2019 with four upcoming films releases viz. Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. Talking about the lineup, Kriti has said that it feels great as the four films are very different from each other, be it terms of the concept, storyline or characters. Elaborating on the same, the actor said that her next release Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan is a situational comedy, Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh is a North Indian comedy film while Housefull 4 is a laughter riot.

Sharing insights on her film Panipat co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Kriti said that the film is unlike any other film she has done in the past. Labelling it as her first proper period film, Kriti revealed that she will play the character of Parvatibai. Being a Punjabi, dressing, talking and behaving like a Maharashtrian was a different experience for her. The actor added that she completely submitted herself as an actor to Panipat’s director Ashutosh Gowarikar and his vision.

The actress is currently super busy with the promotions of her first release of 2019 Luka Chuppi and simultaneously shooting for Panipat. Kriti is soaring temperature in the songs Coca Cola Tu and Poster Lagwa do. She has not only mesmerized the audience with her glamorous avatar in the song’s video but also enthralled everyone with her electrifying dance moves.

After essaying the role of a bubbly yet rebellious, bold and beautiful Bitti in Bareilly ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon will once again be seen playing the character of a small town girl Rashmi with modern attitude in Luka Chuppi. Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. Her last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More