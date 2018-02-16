Bareilly Ki Barfi fame actor Kriti Sanon has reportedly replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the sequel of Ek Villain 2 opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sidharth's much-anticipated film Aiyaari has finally hit the screens today. The duo will seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ek Villain 2.

A source close to the daily had revealed, “Though Kriti Sanon’s Raabta didn’t do anything great for her; the actress was appreciated for her work in Bareilly Ki Barfi that has turned the favour on her side. Same goes with Sidharth. His last few films like Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman tanked at the box-office but after Ittefaq, many filmmakers are said to have thought of approaching him. Also, Sidharth and Sanon have not been paired as yet so few of the makers are very keen in casting them together in a film.”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villian starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh essays the story of a hardened criminal whose wife is murdered by a serial killer. The film is originally a remake of South Korean action thriller film ‘I Saw The Devil’. Apart from garnering positive reviews from the critics, the film was also a box office hit. Thus, it will be interesting to note whether Kriti and Sidharth will be able to recreate the same magic on the big screen or not.