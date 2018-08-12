Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is all set to shoot for her first item number tiled Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and rapped by Badshah, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe is deemed to be an out-and-out dance number.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree is making all the right buzz as the film gears up to hit the screens. After entertaining the audience with the power-packed song Kamariya featuring Nora Fatehi, the makers of the film are all set to take the excitement bar to next level with another sizzling chartbuster. Titled as ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been roped in to raise the glamour quotient in the film.

Speaking about the special number, a source close to the film unit told a leading daily that the co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are known for their quirky humour, felt that it would be an interesting phrase in the song. Along with a catchy title, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe is something that works for the film as they are majorly targetting that audience.

Composed by Sachin Jigar, Badshah will be seen adding an interesting rap in the song. Spilling more details about the song, the source added that Aao Kabhi Haveli Pat will be an out and out dance numbers. The makers of the film plan to launch the song just a week before the film release. In the song, Kriti will sport a different look and will be joined by none other than Rajkummar Rao on-screen.

The source further revealed that getting Kriti on-board was not a difficult task for the makers as Dinesh Vijan and Kriti are friends. When he asked her to do the song, she immediately agreed. Apart from Stree, Kriti will also be seen doing a dance number in Karan Johar’s Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

