On Teacher's Day, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared a collage picture featuring two pictures, with one of them sees a picture of her mother Geeta Sanon and the other one sees a cover of a Physics book titled B.Sc. Practical Physics and Geeta Sanon at author's place.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared a priceless picture of her mom Geeta on her official Instagram account. She actually retweeted the picture shared by her sister Nupur on her official Instagram. The actor shared a collage picture featuring two pictures, with one of them sees a picture of her mother and the other one sees a cover of a Physics book titled B.Sc. Practical Physics and Geeta Sanon at author’s name. Kriti’s mother Geeta is a professor.

The actor captioned the picture: Happyyy Teacher’s Day Mumma!! 🤗❤️You’ve taught me everything i know.. all my values & many of my opinions come from you.. you taught me to follow my dreams..i am what i am because of you my favorite teacher @geeta_sanon !😘❤️🤗! Love youuu!!! P.S. its funny that i miss the tests and vivas you used to take before my exams which i hated back then.

In an apparent reference to her mother’s intelligence and knowledge, the Bollywood actor wrote: Hamare Ghar ka Sabse Padhaku bacha, she is so intelligent and hardworking. The picture garnered more than 1.30 lakh likes within hours after she posted the picture on the Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More