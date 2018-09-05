Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared a priceless picture of her mom Geeta on her official Instagram account. She actually retweeted the picture shared by her sister Nupur on her official Instagram. The actor shared a collage picture featuring two pictures, with one of them sees a picture of her mother and the other one sees a cover of a Physics book titled B.Sc. Practical Physics and Geeta Sanon at author’s name. Kriti’s mother Geeta is a professor.
The actor captioned the picture: Happyyy Teacher’s Day Mumma!! 🤗❤️You’ve taught me everything i know.. all my values & many of my opinions come from you.. you taught me to follow my dreams..i am what i am because of you my favorite teacher @geeta_sanon !😘❤️🤗! Love youuu!!! P.S. its funny that i miss the tests and vivas you used to take before my exams which i hated back then.
In an apparent reference to her mother’s intelligence and knowledge, the Bollywood actor wrote: Hamare Ghar ka Sabse Padhaku bacha, she is so intelligent and hardworking. The picture garnered more than 1.30 lakh likes within hours after she posted the picture on the Instagram.