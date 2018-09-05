Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared a priceless picture of her mom Geeta on her official Instagram account. She actually retweeted the picture shared by her sister Nupur on her official Instagram. The actor shared a collage picture featuring two pictures, with one of them sees a picture of her mother and the other one sees a cover of a Physics book titled B.Sc. Practical Physics and Geeta Sanon at author’s name. Kriti’s mother Geeta is a professor. 

The actor captioned the picture: Happyyy Teacher’s Day Mumma!! 🤗❤️You’ve taught me everything i know.. all my values & many of my opinions come from you.. you taught me to follow my dreams..i am what i am because of you my favorite teacher @geeta_sanon !😘❤️🤗! Love youuu!!! P.S. its funny that i miss the tests and vivas you used to take before my exams which i hated back then.

In an apparent reference to her mother’s intelligence and knowledge, the Bollywood actor wrote: Hamare Ghar ka Sabse Padhaku bacha, she is so intelligent and hardworking. The picture garnered more than 1.30 lakh likes within hours after she posted the picture on the Instagram.

Happyyy Teacher’s Day Mumma!! 🤗❤️You’ve taught me everything i know.. all my values & many of my opinions come from you.. you taught me to follow my dreams..i am what i am because of you my favorite teacher @geeta_sanon !😘❤️🤗! Love youuu!!! P.S. its funny that i miss the tests and vivas you used to take before my exams which i hated back then.. #Repost @nupursanon with @get_repost ・・・ Happy Teacher’s Day to the woman who has taught me life..atleast all I think I know about life. Humare ghar ka sabse padhaku bacha 😂😍 She is so so so intelligent and hardworking!! @geeta_sanon muma! I’m so proud of you for being you and for being the author of one of the best selling science books of Delhi University!! Kaise kar leti ho tum yeh sab Dr. Geeta Sanon ?!!😯🙈♥️♥️ #phD #bestteacherever #theprettiesttoo #luckystudents🤪

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 