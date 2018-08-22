The much-awaited song of Rajkumar and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree’ ‘Ao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ has been released. The song features the actress Kriti Sanon. In the soundtrack, Kriti is seen dancing with lead role Rajkumar Rao and trying to lure the actor into her haveli.

The much-awaited song of Rajkumar and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, ‘Stree’ ‘Ao kabhi haveli par’ has been released. The song features the actress Kriti Sanon. In the soundtrack, Kriti is seen dancing with lead role Rajkumar Rao and trying to lure the actor into her haveli. The song is sung by Badshah and Nikhil Gandhi and music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Donning a bold avatar Kriti looked gorgeous in the song. ‘Stree’ deals with a horror comedy genre. Recently the makers released the trailer and it is winning the hearts on the internet.

The song has peppy beats and will surely make your feet tap. If we go by this song the movie has already our expectations from the movie and we just can’t wait to watch the movie.

Stree is an upcoming Indian horror comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on 31 August 2018.

Talking about the plot of the movie, the director Amar Kaushik said that Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a tailor in the film, while Shraddha Kapoor’s plays a role of a mysterious woman. During the prepping days, Rajkummar was provided with a sewing machine and a tailor would visit him every day for a period of 20 days so as to teach him the process of sewing clothes.

Rajkumar Rao who has a wide fan base recently was asked his reaction over his female fans. He said that he liked attention and female attention as well as it was very overwhelming. He had seen that there was growth in the number of people who used to like him and it had gone up thanks to the whole of last year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More