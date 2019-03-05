Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's rom-com has earnred Rs 40 crores at the box office and is going strong at the box office. The movie saw a bumper opening this weekend and earned around Rs 7 crores on Friday, Rs 10 crores on Saturday and Rs 14 crores on Sunday. The movie is soon going to cross Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Kriti Sanon's Lukka Chuppi saw a huge success on Monday, scores big over the extended weekend

After seeing a bumper opening, Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi scores big over the extended weekend. Minting 8.01 crores on its first day, Luka Chuppi has gone ahead to become Kriti’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead. Kriti’s first release of 2019 has passed the Monday litmus test due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Luka Chuppi collected in the 7-7.50 crore nett range which means a four day total of 38 crore nett. The film has a chance of a 50 crore nett first week but it depends at what level the film settles on over the next three days.

Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon celebrated her highest opening by distributing sweets to media. Marking the occasion of Mahashivratri, Kriti Sanon also visited a Shiv temple in the suburbs of Mumbai to express her gratitude to the almighty.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

