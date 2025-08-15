LIVE TV
Kriti Sanon’s Mumbai Move Has Everyone Talking – What Is She Up To Next?

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon buys a luxurious sea-facing duplex in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Spanning 6,600+ sq. ft. with an exclusive terrace and six car spaces, the Rs 78 crore penthouse marks her strategic upgrade in luxury real estate and celebrity lifestyle.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 01:37:08 IST

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has bought a sea-facing duplex penthouse in the posh area of Pali Hill in Mumbai in a deal that has only added to her reputation of being a player in the industry off-screen. The luxury house with its extravagant price of more than 78 crores is a headline-making as it is one of the largest property transactions in the suburban scenario of the city.

A sprawling carpet area of more than 6,600 square feet, coupled with the exclusive access to a colossal open terrace, the penthouse is a duplex on 14th and 15th floor of the building under construction termed as Supreme Prana, which was started by Sobha Developers for Rs 78.20 crore. This is not a home buy but it is something to give her a sense of success and also a good business move to buy home in one of the most difficult and yet a great real estate market of India.

A Glimpse into Mumbai’s High-End Real Estate

The purchase indicates the exploding trend of Bollywood A-listers buying premium real estate in the city of Mumbai. Pali Hill is an exclusive neighborhood with a peaceful but central location, the area has since time immemorial been the center of attraction to celebrities and most of Sanons friends also live there. The pricing of the property, estimated to be approximately Rs 1.18 lakh per square foot represents the premium that a sea facing view brings to it and the snob value of the address.

Another part of the deal involved a heavy payment of stamp of which Sanon as well as her mother as a co-owner could obtain a concessional rate of payment on account of a government policy tender towards female homebuyers. This fact highlights the thoroughness in planning and economical power of such a large-value purchase.

From Land to Luxury: Sanon’s Strategic Portfolio

This is not the first venture in luxury property market by Kriti Sanon. Her latest penthouse is the second property investment, the earlier being a piece of land in Alibaug, a weekend resort of the elite of Mumbai. Whereas Alibaug purchase was more primitive, long-term investment, the Pali Hill duplex represents upgrading to her main residence and provides her with unmatched luxury and a harmonious coexistence between city and the gorgeous natural scenery.

The property uses six exclusive car parking spaces and an exclusive terrace, which ensures the property is both extravagant and exclusive. Including both urban luxury housing and coastal resort properties, her real estate portfolio is evidence of a savvy, diversified approach to wealth management, and is the new standard in celebrity investing.

Also Read: Cardi B Shows Off $189K Cartier Jewelry Gift From Stefon Diggs, Leaving Fans Amazed By The Stunning Luxury Surprise

 

Tags: celebrity real estate investmentskriti sanonMumbai luxury real estate

