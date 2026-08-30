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Home > Entertainment News > Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement sparked a heated debate over fashion, tradition and women’s choices. Days after the jewellery brand withdrew the campaign, founder Ishendra Agarwal has clarified that the decision was driven by safety concerns around some of its stores, while insisting that GIVA’s support for the campaign’s intent remains unchanged.

Kriti Sanon (Photo:X)
Kriti Sanon (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 15:25 IST

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA has taken a fresh turn after founder Ishendra Agarwal addressed the decision to withdraw the campaign. The advertisement had triggered criticism on social media over Sanon’s Indo-Western festive look, which featured a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. Some users also questioned the depiction of Sanon tying a Rakhi to a pet dog alongside her on-screen brother.

The backlash eventually prompted GIVA to remove the advertisement from its platforms. The brand had initially said that it respected Indian culture and traditions and that it had not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

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GIVA Founder Says Staff Safety Led To Ad Withdrawal

In a fresh clarification, Agarwal said the decision was not prompted by a change in the brand’s belief in the campaign. According to the founder, tensions around some GIVA stores had escalated, with incidents creating what he described as an unsafe environment for employees and on-ground teams.

He said the company’s immediate responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of its staff and stores, adding that he would not allow employees to be put at risk.  Agarwal also addressed the perception that GIVA had distanced itself from Sanon after the backlash. He said the brand’s belief in the campaign’s intent “remains unchanged” and that the advertisement had been created in close collaboration with the actor.

What Did Kriti Sanon Say About The Controversy?

Before the advertisement was withdrawn, Sanon had responded to criticism over her outfit and questioned the tendency to judge a woman’s cultural values through her clothes. She argued that traditions and culture are not determined by a neckline or an outfit, while also defending the campaign’s broader message of celebrating bonds and love.

The controversy subsequently widened, with public figures including Kangana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi weighing in on the debate.

What began as a discussion around one festive advertisement has therefore evolved into a larger conversation about women’s clothing, cultural representation, advertising and personal choice, while GIVA’s latest clarification adds a new dimension to why the campaign was ultimately pulled.

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Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’
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Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

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Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

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Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’
Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’
Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’
Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

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