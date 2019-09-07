KRK Chhichhore review: This weekend's release in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma among many others. In his review, Film critic KRK has given the film only 1 star and called it a movie for chhichhores.

After the blockbuster success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has returned to direction with this week’s release Chhichhore. A story of 7 college friends and their reunion after several years, Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar in lead roles. Ever since the film has hit the screens, it has been showered with love and appreciation by film critics, industry insiders and the audience alike.

Amid the hoo-ha around Chhichhore, Film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who is brutally honest in his reviews, has given the film just 1 star. Starting the review by calling the film a copy of 3 idiots, KRK described the story in a straightforward manner. He sarcastically says after every 2 minutes that Nitish Tiwari is very talented and has directed Dangal in the past. While the story has a hint of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, the climax is inspired by Lagaan.

Every hospital scene is followed by 4 hostel scenes. The screenplay of the film is very loose and there is nothing worth liking in the film. Speaking about the dialogues, there are absolutely pathetic and filmmakers should be ashamed for such writing.

Coming to the performances, KRK says that Sushant makes 15 faces in 1 minute and no wonder who told him that this is acting. On the other hand, Shraddha is okay in the film since she doesn’t have much to do. Even where the male actors are seen donning shabby beards, Shraddha doesn’t seem to age and looking similar in both timelines.

KRK remarked that Nitesh Tiwari has done a terrible direction and had the memo to copy all Aamir Khan films. He has nothing new to offer in Chhichhore. He further hilariously explains how the film came together including the scripting stage to casting. The film critic has concluded the video by saying that Chhichhore is a movie for chhichhores, no sensible person will like it. If you go to watch the film, you will come out regretting the decision. Overall, he gave the film just 1 star.

