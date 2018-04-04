Kamaal Rashid Khan, best known as KRK, is an Indian producer and actor who is best known for his controversial social media posts and statements against Bollywood personalities and films. The producer has always been in news for all the wrong reasons and now according to a post by the official Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE shared the press -release claiming that the celebrity suffers from stomach cancer.

Actor-producer Kamaal Rashid Khan, one of the most controversial Indian celebrities, is best known for his controversial social media posts and statements against Bollywood personalities and films. The producer has always been in news for all the wrong reasons and has also defamed many big Bollywood names in his videos and posts. However, the actor was seen in a cameo in superhit Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain’ which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, is reportedly suffering from stomach cancer.

According to a post by the official Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE shared the press -release claiming that the celebrity suffers from stomach cancer. Khan said that he will be alive for one to two years, adding that he won’t entertain any sympathy calls. Concluding his emotional note on Twitter, he said that he is sad for only two wishes, which will ‘die with him’ – including wanting to make an A grade film and working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and he is now wanting to spend his last years with his family.

The Bhojpuri film producer started his career with ‘Deshdrohi’ in 2008 and later went on to hog limelight for all the wrong reasons. The self-proclaimed movie critic’s Twitter account has been suspended twice due to his foul language and obscene posts. The actor-producer also appeared in season 3 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss and earlier claimed that Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan had forced Twitter to suspend his account.

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

