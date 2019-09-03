KRK Saaho review: Bollywood critic, Kamaal R Khan, is known for his honest movie reviews. Currently, his Saaho movie review is trending on youtube. check out his top 5 movie reviews here:

KRK Saaho review: From Bharat to Kabir Singh, KRK is true to the craft, and brutal at that

KRK Saaho review: The year 2019 has been full of surprises from Shah rukh Kahn’s Zero being a failure to Bharat starring Slamna khan being the top grosser of the year. Bollywood has seen some great movies, but what makes the fans go for it, are the reviews. Bollywood actor and critic Kamal R Khan popularly known as KRK has given an impeccable review of films. From Race 3 to Bharat to Kabir Singh to Saaho, check out his top 5 reviews which have crossed millions of views here:

Saaho

Top trending movie review of KRK has been trending since a past few days and has crossed 1.8 million views on youtube. Starring Prbhas, Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the movie starts with Neil Nitin Mukesh as a thief, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as police officers and many more goons such as Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday. Having no logic or mind to the script, the director has messed up the plot big time even with such great actors.

Confusing everyone and himself as well, Sujeeth midway makes Neil Nitin Mukesh as a police officer, and Prbahas, Shraddha Kapoor as goons. Not knowing what to do? Well, they put in the song Psycho Saiyyan, creating more ruckus and messing the plot, even more, its like a pan with a handful of masalas being mixed into some vegetable. Full of action scenes and drama, songs have been put there without any logic, thinking the fans won’t remember the earlier plot?

Not giving any more spoilers for the fans, music is great but the script is messed up. Locations are great but unfortunately, no head or mind has been put to the movie.

Check out the KRK review here:

Race 3

Posted a year ago, Race 3 KRK review has crossed 1.8 million views on youtube. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in lead roles, the movie starts with introducing characters and how dangerous they are. Obviously Salman Khan starrer is incomplete with illogical stunts and action scenes, Race 3 is a movie which again has no logic or mind.

The movie goes on like this for few hours until interval and then the main plots kicks in which feels like a remake of Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year as this too revolves around a black box, money, diamonds and a video which can spoil the career of indian politicians. The screenplay is not great, no perfect songs and action scenes are over the top illogical. Check out the review here:

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer was a big flop at the box office. The movie started with Britishers coming to India to look for business but started capturing small small provinces. In between the story starts with a place where Ronit Roy was the king who was killed by them for land, killing his wife, son, and daughter- Fatima Sana Sheik too was going to die but at the end moment Amitabh Bachchan, the warrior comes in and saves her.

Now the movie has a same predictable plot- Aamir khan who is a thug falls in love with Fatima and Amitabh Bachchan has one motive now and that is to keep her safe and get her kingdom back. Among which in between Katrina Kaif comes in for some small parts and mostly songs. The review has crossed 1.6 million views on youtube and is one of the topmost reviews of KRK. Check out the video here:

Bharat

Another honest review by KRK, Bharat starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and many more stars. The review has crossed 1.3 million views on youtube and is one honest review given by KRK. Starring Salman Khan, the movie has no logic and director Ali Abbas Zafar didn’t know how to direct it so instead he made fifteen-fifteen minutes block which had no connection to the other.

Check out the review here:

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer has crossed 1.2 million views on youtube. Kabir Singh story opens to Shahid Kapoor aka Kabir, a surgeon, falling in love with Kiara Advani who is a student. Love at first sight, Kaira Advani, Shahid Kapoor love story goes all lovey-dovey until the interval. The movie Kabir Singh bagged many reviews from fans and critics abut what bagged the movie fame was the part where the misogynist film shows Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor as the dominant guy, as said by KRK in the review if you love someone you don’t hit them.

After the interval, Kabir Singh is in lead and Kaira Advani has no role. Apart from drugs, and drinking, Shahid Kapoor does nothing for one hour of the film. The screenplay is nice, music is great but the one hour of the film where he does drugs and alcohol is no fun.

Check out the review here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App