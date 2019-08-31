Saaho movie review: Saaho was released across the country on August 30 and by the afternoon of its opening day, the film started receiving the negative reviews from the film critics. Adding to the same, film critic KRK released a video on his YouTube channel in which he reviewed Saaho.

With lots of negative reviews from critics, Saaho managed to earn Rs 24.40 crore on its opening day, August 30. Another negative movie review by the film critic and trade analyst Kamaal Rashid Khan, commonly known as KRK, is floating over the internet. What can you expect more from KRK? Taking to his Twitter, KRK wrote that the film was such a fantastic one that it should be kept in the Hollywood’s museum as the symbol of the worst film ever made in the history of this world, and this is enough for you to understand that what could be his movie review all about.

KRK is mostly known for his movie reviews and controversies he creates through his statements. His movie reviews create a buzz most of the times. On Friday, KRK informed everyone through his tweet that he was watching the 400 crore budget film Saaho and asked the twitter users to wait for his movie review. He later released a video on his YouTube channel of Saaho movie review on the same day evening.

In the video, while talking about the beginning of the film’s story, KRK introduced Shraddha Kapoor as a BAR DANCER. Yes, he said that the lead actress of the film looks more like a bar dancer instead of a police officer (her role) in the film. He added, until the interval of the film, there were no action scenes and no meaningful story. The film was high-voltage torture and the wastage of Rs 400 crore to fool uneducated people.

I went through such a high voltage torture During 3 hours watching #Saaho, That I am not in the condition to record video review. But I will still do it for my fans and followers. But pls forgive me if you find me very dull, tired and exhausted. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2019

Just after the first song, the whole story changed as the characters that were earlier shown as police officers turn to antagonists and the characters that were shown as antagonists earlier suddenly became police officers without any meaningful story connection, said KRK.

#Saaho is such a fantastic film that it should be kept in the Hollywood’s museum as a sign of worst film ever made in the history of this world. A challenge should be given to script writers around the world that whoever will understand it during next 100Yrs, will get ₹2000Cr. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2019

About Acting, Direction, Action, and Location:

Khan said that due to lack of screenplay, Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy has only focused on embedding the songs in the film instead of the story just to keep the audience engaged so that they forget about the earlier story of the film. He compared Saaho with the film Race 3 and said that the director has tried to copy the same stunt sequences for Prabhas as Race 3 director Remo D’Souza shot for Salman Khan in the film. He openly said that T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar is such a mad that he purchased the Saaho’s Hindi theatrical rights.

It’s interval n till here no action and no story in #Saaho! Only comedy and that also forced And Foohad comedy. It’s high voltage torture which will be enjoyed by single screen audience, Jo Kahenge “Yaar Khatarnak film Hai”! It’s a wastage of ₹400Cr to just fool uneducated ppl. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2019

Even in the Hindi version of the film, Prabhas has delivered dialogues in Telugu as he didn’t know how to speak Hindi. Dialogue writer had given him short dialogues so that he doesn’t take 50 retakes to deliver a single Hindi dialogue. Beautiful locations didn’t work to make the scenes appealing and worthy. In the whole movie, Prabhas was seen with a single face expression that only expressed that he was required to work on his acting skills and KRK ended up his video saying that he gives only 1 star to the film. The video has gone viral and has crossed over 600,000 views on YouTube just in a single day.

One hour gone and till here #Saaho is a sleeping tablet. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2019

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho became the talk of the town even before its release as it was the most-awaited film for Prabhas’ fans. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Instead of bad reviews from the critics, the shows of the film have been houseful in two days.

