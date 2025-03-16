Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 faces a major delay due to its ₹700 crore budget. With Siddharth Anand & Karan Malhotra exiting, production is now unlikely before 2026.

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited Krrish 4 has hit yet another roadblock, this time due to its massive budget. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s estimated cost is around ₹700 crore, making it one of the most expensive Bollywood projects to date. However, securing investors has been challenging, delaying the film’s production.

Budget Issues Stall Krrish 4

The uncertainty surrounding the superhero genre, particularly after the mixed success of Hollywood’s DC and Marvel films, has made Bollywood studios hesitant to invest in Krrish 4. Moreover, with a gap of over a decade since the last installment, the financial risk has increased.

Initially, the film was expected to begin shooting this year, but now, production is unlikely to start before 2026. Hrithik Roshan had roped in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to find a studio for the film. However, after failing to secure funding, Anand and his production house, Marflix, have exited the project.

New Strategy for Krrish 4

With Siddharth Anand stepping away, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, have taken charge of the film’s production. They are now approaching studios across India to finalize a deal. The film will be produced under FilmKraft, Rakesh Roshan’s home banner, in collaboration with a new studio.

Director Karan Malhotra, who was set to helm the project under Siddharth Anand’s guidance, has also left the film. A new team will now be brought in to revise the budget and rework the film’s strategy.

Rakesh Roshan on Passing the Torch

In a recent interview, Rakesh Roshan spoke about handing over the Krrish franchise to a new director. The veteran filmmaker, who has directed all previous Krrish films, acknowledged that the time had come for him to pass on the baton.

“It’s better I do it when I am in my senses so that I can oversee the process and ensure it’s done correctly. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and have to pass it on, I won’t know what they are making,” Rakesh Roshan stated.

With the project now undergoing major changes, fans will have to wait longer to see Hrithik Roshan return as India’s favorite superhero.

