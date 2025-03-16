Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

The much-awaited Krrish 4, featuring Hrithik Roshan, has been in development hell for years.

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan's Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan's Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?


The much-awaited Krrish 4, featuring Hrithik Roshan, has been in development hell for years. Although early reports had indicated that the movie was hit by another setback as a result of an eye-watering Rs 700 crore budget, new developments suggest that things might not be as bad as initially perceived. Despite the setbacks, Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan, are determined to revive the popular superhero series on the big screen.

Budget Woes and Changing Partnerships

According to a media report, although Krrish 4 is a big-ticket film, the financial risk involved was too great for any studio to commit to the Rs 700 crore budget. Hrithik had initially signed his close friend Siddharth Anand to assist in finding a production partner, with Anand also being a producer on board. However, doubts about the market viability of the film—particularly in a post-Marvel era—made the studios shy away.

Consequently, both Siddharth Anand and director Karan Malhotra have allegedly left the project. Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are now negotiating with different production houses throughout India in order to agree on a new collaboration. The production banner FilmKraft Productions will continue to develop the film but with a new set of creative minds expected to go back to work on the script and budget before proceeding.

A Promising Future for Krrish 4?


A media report refuted the rumor that Krrish 4 needs a Rs 700 crore budget, explaining that though the movie needs a huge investment, it is not as astronomical as previously reported. The exit of Anand and Malhotra has been confirmed, but the Roshans are hopeful about the fate of the project.

To this, Rakesh Roshan, the director of the earlier installments, has only ensured his retirement from direction but promised fans that Krrish 4 is very much in development. Industry insiders feel that Hrithik’s next film, War 2, might be the deciding factor in pressuring studios into supporting the superhero venture. If War 2 becomes a huge hit, it may just be the push that helps get Krrish 4 made at last.

In spite of the stumbling blocks, the superhero saga has far from ended, and fans need only wait until an official announcement is made once production details are final. Until then, Krrish 4 stands as a lofty project with a resolved team committed to bringing it to life.

ALSO READ: ‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

 

hrithik roshan Karan Malhotra Krrish 4 Rakesh Roshan siddharth anand

