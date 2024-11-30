Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda brought their seven-year-long feud to a heartwarming end during the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda brought their seven-year-long feud to a heartwarming end during the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The two stars shared an emotional hug and had fun together, marking a public reconciliation. The reunion saw the comedian fall at his uncle’s feet for blessings, followed by a joyful dance performance to Govinda’s iconic track, “Filmon Ke Saare Hero,” which earned loud cheers from the audience.

A Genuine Emotional Moment

The emotional moment between Krushna and Govinda was truly heartfelt. As the two danced, Krushna called Govinda “Mama number 1” before giving him a massive hug. Govinda playfully responded, asking if he was being buttered up by his nephew. The moment was a significant step in healing their strained relationship.

During the episode, Krushna cracked jokes, including one about actor Chunky Pandey selling leg piece plates at a biriyani shop. This reference led to a humorous moment when Govinda poked fun at his own injury. The actor, who had recently undergone treatment after shooting himself in the leg, shared that Krushna had visited him in the hospital and cried. Govinda quipped that if the bullet had shot higher, “imagine how many leg pieces there would be!”

A Loving Tribute

Krushna, in a playful yet heartfelt moment, remarked that he could now say whatever he liked because of his uncle’s blessings. He credited Govinda for helping him rise to fame, which made the reunion all the more special. Govinda, smiling, appreciated the gesture.

The long-running tension between Krushna and Govinda began in 2016 after Krushna made a joke on his show that Govinda deemed disrespectful. Despite this, the two have now put the past behind them, offering fans a glimpse of their reconciled bond.

The episode also featured Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Pandey as guests, and it is available for streaming on Netflix.

