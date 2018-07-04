Comedy king Krushna has blamed wife Kashmera Shah for the broken ties with maternal uncle Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Last month, Sunita was noted saying that Govinda's family has broken all ties with Krushna's family. In fact, she has not seen their kids till date because of the misbehaviour of their parents.

Govinda and his wife Sunita is upset with Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah due to her post on social media in which the television actor who referred the legendary star as people who dance for money after they were seen an episode of Krushna’s comedy show The Drama Company. When Krushna was asked about the entire issue, he simply blamed wife Kashmera and said that she is at fault and should apologise for her behaviour. He further said that the post was tweeted for his sister Aarti, not Govinda’s family.

ALSO READ: Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi reveals his wife is being stalked, seeks police help

The actor was noted saying to SpotboyE that Kashmera took to her Twitter account and wrote all that for his sister no Sunita mami. Due to the wrong timing of the tweet, mami got irked. This was Kashmera’s mistake, she shouldn’t have written anything about anybody on Twitter. She should have avoided doing so. Kashmera should apologise to mami as mami has been taking care of his whole family. He further said that mama can slap me twice and abuse him and he’ ll okay about it. He will listen quietly to whatever he will say. The comedian thinks that things will get resolved.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek apologises to Govinda

Last month, Govinda’s wife was noted saying that the family had broken all ties with Krushna’s family. Govinda and his family members were missing at the grand birthday bash of Krushna and Kashmera’s twins birthday party. Sunita told Bombay Times that they were not invited to the party and even if they were, she wouldn’t have gone. She has not even seen the kids because of their parent’s behaviour towards them.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel to star Sushant Singh Rajput?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More