Home > Entertainment > Krypto's Charm: James Gunn's Superman Has Led To A More Than 500% Search For The Adoption Of Dogs In US

Krypto’s Charm: James Gunn’s Superman Has Led To A More Than 500% Search For The Adoption Of Dogs In US

Super dogs are in the spotlight right now, and Krypto is the one that started it all. With his floppy ears and heart of gold, he's converting moviegoers into dog lovers overnight. From superhero fun, started a national wave of compassion that proves the greatest superhero at times wears fur, wags a tail, and chews laptops.

Image Credit - Pinterest

Published By: Tisha Chaudhary
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:13:40 IST

Grab your leashes and capes because James Gunn’s Superman, apart from breaking box-office records, is creating an adoption boom that has sent the shelters reeling in anguish! The real hero is the super-powered dog, Krypto, who has spurred a tremendous 500% increase in interest in dog adoption nationwide.

Move over, Man of Steel. That goofy, darling sidekick of ours down to the wire in the movies might be working miracles on Earth even. All charm from this super-dog is one-half of a solution to unlock homes and melt hearts. It’s more than just a film, it’s a watershed event for the furry evolution of loyalty and pure-hearted cuteness!

Krypto’s Kryptonite-Proof Charm

Who knew a computer-generated dog could be so powerful? Krypto has taken centre stage thanks to his limitless energy, loyalty that would make Lois Lane envious, and tendency for engaging in fun, superpowered mischief. Not only are people talking about David Corenswet’s performance as Clark Kent, but they are also gushing about Krypto as they leave theatres.

This isn’t your flawlessly trained Lassie, Krypto’s flaws are a reflection of James Gunn’s own rescue dog, Ozu, who is known for inspiring the character’s crazy yet endearing antics, including gnawing up Gunn’s laptop! Millions of people have been moved by this honest, realistic depiction of a dog’s unwavering love, despite its loving quirks.

The Google Search Sensation

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding, or in this case, the Google search data! According to the dog training app Woofz, queries for “adopt a dog near me” have skyrocketed by an astonishing 513% since Superman’s opening weekend.

And if that wasn’t enough to make your heart do a happy dance, specific searches for “rescue dog adoption near me” soared by a solid 163%. Even the more niche “adopt a Schnauzer” (Krypto’s breed blend) saw a dizzying 299% spike! This isn’t just a ripple, it’s a tsunami of compassion, washing over animal shelters and giving countless forgotten fur babies a second chance at a loving home.

Beyond the Hype

While the adoption frenzy is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, responsible pet advocates are urging a dose of realism. Natalia Shahmetova, CEO of Woofz is reminding us that, “Adoption is a real commitment. The hype will fade, but your dog will stay, so make sure you’re ready to give them the time, care, and training they need and deserve.”

This isn’t about a short-lived trend of adopting a “movie dog”, it’s about giving a forever home. Krypto’s onscreen struggles with training, his occasional destructive tendencies, and his persistent devotion actually highlight the very real challenges and rewards of adopting a rescue animal. It’s a whole ride and not just a sprint that every new pet parent needs to be prepared for the long haul. 

The James Gunn Effect

James Gunn has a whole record of promoting animal welfare. Superman shows that superhero films can be more than just explosions and superhero capes, they can also have genuine heroes like Krypto, help make impactful changes. Once again, Gunn used his position to raise awareness of animal suffering after his previous best-selling book, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was praised by PETA worldwide for its portrayals of the atrocities of animal experiments.

As an example of the value of Krypto’s big-screen debut, Warner Bros. even worked with Best Friends Animal Society to cover the adoption expenses for several pets prior to the movie’s release. So, next time, remember the silent, wagging hero, Krypto, by Superman’s side whenever you see him saving the world.

