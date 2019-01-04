Krystle D'Souza hot photos: The hot and sexy television beauty Krystle D'Souza took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot pool ready picture for her over 4.3 million followers. The perfect pre-weekend treat for her fans was uploaded just few hours ago and it has already garnered over 460k likes on social media.

Krystle D’Souza hot photos: She is hot, sexy, beautiful and of course gorgeous. She is none other than Krystle D’Souza from popular Indian television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. With her amazing performances in shows like Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, Krystle comes under the list of one of the bankable divas of Telly world. Krystle D’Souza not only rules the television world with her sassiness but is also one of the known Internet sensations.

The gorgeous diva often surprises her fans with sexy pictures and sizzling videos on Instagram. Just a few hours ago, the stunning lady took to her official photo-sharing app to share her sexy poolside photo. Ready to have fun in the pool, Krystle simply slayed her bikini look as she posed for a picture in a black coloured monokini with black shades. Her frizzy hair and the colourful bracelet was simply complimenting her sexy look that garnered over 246k likes on social media. If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

With over 4.3 million followers on social media, Krystle D’Souza makes sure her fans are updated about her personal as well as professional life. Earlier, it was reported that the stunning lady will appear in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika but Hina Khan’s came out as a perfect surprise for the fans as she was considered the suitable one to play the role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More