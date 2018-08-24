Popularly known for her role for Jeevika Vadhera in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle D Souza is currently holidaying in Krabi, Thailand. She has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen donning a black swimwear.
Posing on an island, she looks bold and beautiful. She captioned the photograph and wrote, “I woke up craving some island time !!”. Within 31 minutes her photograph received around 21,345 likes and is still continue to rule the social media.
Doesn’t she look sensuous? Well, we are simply left in awe of these photographs. What do you think?
This is not the first time that she has shared the photographs on Instagram. Various other photographs are also surfacing on the internet. Take a look.
She has won several accolades in the television industry such as Star Parivar Award and Zee Rishtey Award. She had been in headlines for her relationship with his Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Karan Tacker.