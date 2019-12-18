Krystle D’Souza hot, sexy photos and videos in HD, HQ: Popularly known for her role as Jeevika in the daily soap show titled Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Krystle D Souza is the social media sensation. From her candid photos to sultry sensuous photos, Krystle D Souza is one TV actor who has impressed her followers on numerous occasions. Not just that on award ceremonies, she simply stands out when it comes to walking on red carpet dazzling in a designer’s outfit.

Interestingly, Krystle D’ Souza is swinging high on the professional front as after featuring in various daily soaps show, she appeared in Alt Balaji’s web series show Fitrat. Now, she is all set to be cast opposite to Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in a Bollywood movie titled Chehre. She has already given the auditions for the same. Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy were considered for the role, but then the makers zeroed in their preferences to Krystle D’ Souza.

Check out Krystle D’Souza hot photos:

View this post on Instagram

Goa 🤍

A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on

View this post on Instagram

⚡️

A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on

View this post on Instagram

तेरे जैसा यार कहाँ, कहाँ ऐसा याराना याद करेगी दुनिया तेरा-मेरा अफ़साना🖤 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY @sanndstorm !!!!!!! You are truly a gem… a rare one that I’m blessed to have found! I cant tell you how glad I am that you stormed into my life to make it all calm. Thank you for being amazing as a director and a friend. You are a star and you know it ! All the gold is in you (and with crystal besides you nothing can stop you from shining bright I have heard)🤣💎 Thank you for always believing in me and explaining to me when you didn’t with so much conviction. Here’s wishing you a ‘Goal-digger’ year ahead filled with lots of success, happiness and no kind of dahi-bhallas whatsoever but by chance if you encounter some I’m sure with your Midas touch you can turn it all into gold… its in your FITTRAT 💋 Now stop looking so handsome in these pictures and giving actors a run for their money🙄. *rolls eyes* 🎬take 56 hahahahahaha 🤣😘

A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on

 

Indeed, she must be on cloud nine after achieving this zenith on her career front. She also featured in Ek Nayi Pehchaan as Sakshi. In 2016, she portrayed the role of Raina in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas.

Krystel D Souza’s photographs on Instagram has always been a pleasant sight to look at. She has hardly failed to impress her followers with her fashionable photos. She has also made sure to share her photos on social media.

D’Souza was also ranked 19th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2013.
She was also listed 5th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 by Times Of India. In 2018, Krystel D’Souza played the role of Roopa in Colors TV’s Belan Wali Bahu.
For her performance she won Gold Award for Best Actress In Comic Role

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 