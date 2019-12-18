Krystle D’Souza hot, sexy photos and videos in HD, HQ: Popularly known for her role as Jeevika in the daily soap show titled Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Krystle D Souza is the social media sensation. From her candid photos to sultry sensuous photos, Krystle D Souza is one TV actor who has impressed her followers on numerous occasions. Not just that on award ceremonies, she simply stands out when it comes to walking on red carpet dazzling in a designer’s outfit.
Interestingly, Krystle D’ Souza is swinging high on the professional front as after featuring in various daily soaps show, she appeared in Alt Balaji’s web series show Fitrat. Now, she is all set to be cast opposite to Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in a Bollywood movie titled Chehre. She has already given the auditions for the same. Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy were considered for the role, but then the makers zeroed in their preferences to Krystle D’ Souza.
Indeed, she must be on cloud nine after achieving this zenith on her career front. She also featured in Ek Nayi Pehchaan as Sakshi. In 2016, she portrayed the role of Raina in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas.
Krystel D Souza’s photographs on Instagram has always been a pleasant sight to look at. She has hardly failed to impress her followers with her fashionable photos. She has also made sure to share her photos on social media.
D’Souza was also ranked 19th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2013.
She was also listed 5th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 by Times Of India. In 2018, Krystel D’Souza played the role of Roopa in Colors TV’s Belan Wali Bahu.
For her performance she won Gold Award for Best Actress In Comic Role