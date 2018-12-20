Television beauty, Krystle Dsouza is one of the most loved and adored actors. The fashionista knows how to slay it with her outfits. The stunning lady has a great sense of styling and knows how to carry it all with elegance. This is one of the reasons, she bags a huge fan following. Apart from her acting, fans drool over her hotness.

Being an avid social media user, she keeps on posting hot and happening photos of her. Surprising her fans all over again, Krystle took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking gorgeous as ever. The fashion enthusiast has many of her hot photoshoots on her social media accounts, which can make any sweep off their feet. In her latest Instagram post, the diva can be seen donning a Royal blue lehenga and striking the sexiest pose for the photo. Captured beautifully, the photo belongs to the sets of Colors Tv daily soap Udaan. Krystle Dsouza is going to treat her fans very soon with a special appearance in the show.

For this, the actor chose this ultra-glam desi look. Looking right into your eyes, Krystle is sure to melt your heart. She has accessorized it beautifully with matching bangles and drop earrings. The curly hairdo is complementing the look. Soon after Krystle posted this photo, comments starting bombarding with a huge number of likes. And why would it? After all, the television bombshell is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Well, on that note, here are some of her hot and happening photos from her Instagram gallery!

