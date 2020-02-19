Krystle D'Souza photos: Krystle D'Souza has shared her latest photoshoot on her Instagram account that is making thousands of her fans go weak in the knees. The actor was recently seen in Alt Balaji's web series Fittrat.

Krystle D’Souza photos: With her gorgeous looks, impressive acting chops and top-notch style quotient, Television actor Krystle D’Souza has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans and at the top of popularity charts. Ranking at the top of desirability metre and list of most bankable stars in Indian television, Krystle D’Souza has time and again proved that she is here and here to stay.

A social media sensation by all means, Krystle D’Souza is one of the most followed television actresses on Instagram, who misses no opportunity to charm her fans with her gorgeous photos and she has done it yet again. On February 19, Krystle D’Souza shared one of the photos from her latest photoshoot that has garnered immense love and appreciation from fans and industry insiders.

The photo features the ever-so-beautiful Krystle D’Souza playing with her hair. Dressed in a powder blue slip dress with minimal makeup, Krystle looks enchanting and is making fans is go weak in the knees. In less than an hour, the photo has managed to garner 50K likes and it speaks volumes about her huge fan following and craze among the fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana reacts to Shefali Zariwala’s claims against Azim Riaz, says she’s speechless

Also Read: Adaa Khan photos: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant looks stunning in latest photoshoot

Rose to fame with her show Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai, Krystle D’Souza has also been ranked 19th in Eastern Eye’s list of 50 sexiest Asian Women and 5th on TOI’s list of Most Desirable Women in Indian Television. After impressing one and all with her recent stint in Alt Balaji’s show Fittrat, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur photos: Bigg Boss 13 contestant sets the Internet on fire with her poolside avatar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App