Popularly known for her role for Jeevika Vadhera in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle D Souza looks bold through her dress but traditional through her mesmerising expressions in her new Instagram photo.

Wearing a printed mini and a classy black top Krystle D’Souza looks irresistible in her new Instagram photo. It won’t be fair to call that D’Souza has again taken the social media by storm, becasue this time she’s taken hearts in a sweet yet subtle way for a ride in her classy cum tempting Instagram picture. In only 2 hours the photo has garnered more than 50 thousand likes and many comments.

Popularly known for her role for Jeevika Vadhera in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle D Souza looks bold through her dress but traditional through her mesmerising expressions. Sitting in a bar, one might give a snooty reaction for her attempt to portray an elite atmosphere but at the end, it’s her expression that gets to you.

A few days back, D’Souza was seen donning a black swimwear during her Thailand trip.

HERE ARE SOME MORE PHOTOS OF KRYSTAL D’SOUZA

