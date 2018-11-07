Krystle D'souza is one of the most stunning ladies of the Indian television. The glamorous look of her with the stylish attires make her fans go gaga every time. This time too, n the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Krystle took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her wishing fans a very happy Diwali. All dolled up for Diwali celebration, Krystle is looking exquisite in this photo.

As Diwali has arrived, Bollywood and telly celebrities have taken over the internet with different desi looks. With a touch of glam, the beauties know how to slay it. From Divyanka Tripathi to Karishma Tanna, many television beauties have flaunted their ethnic ideas of outfit. Now, Krystle D’souza is surfacing on the internet for the same.

Without doubt, Krystle Dsouza is one of the most loved and adored telly beauties. The glamorous look of her with the stylish attires make her fans go gaga every time. Being an avid social media user, Krystle keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life with fans. This time too, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Krystle took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her wishing fans a very happy Diwali. All dolled up for Diwali celebration, Krystle is looking exquisite in this photo.

Playing with fashion and styling, Krystle always comes up with unique attires. This year Krystle chose to jazz her ethnic outfit a little and gave it a western touch. In the photo, Krystle has donned a green low cut ethnic gown with a thigh slit. The gorgeous lady is swaying her fans by striking a stunning pose for the photo. The glam doll of television has beautifully accessorised her look with green earrings and kept her makeup classy.

Enjoying the fan following of 4 million followers on Instagram, Krystle wins tons of hearts with every post of her. Even this post of her is flooded with comments and has garnered more than 170,369 likes in just a few hours. Famous for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle has a lot of astonishing stills in her Instagram gallery. Have a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More