Telugu film Kshanam's director Ravikanth Perepu reacted to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 trailer and stated that the makers should have given them credits for the film for the sake the writers. He further added that even though the film has been adapted to suit the Hindi speaking audience, the source material remains the same. Directed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30, 2018.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s much awaited film Baaghi 2 has hit an instant chord among the fans. With Tiger’s power-packed action sequences and Disha’s undeniable charm, the film’s trailer has already garnered 21 million views in just one day. However, Netizens were quick to notice a striking similarity between Baaghi 2 and Telugu mystery thriller film Kshanam and blamed the makers of the film for not giving credits to the original film. Reacting to the same, Kshanam director Ravikanth Perepu in an interview with Mid Day stated that the makers should have at least given the writers their due credit.

“I have a neutral stance on the issue at this moment. The film released two years ago. The makers of Baaghi 2 had purchased the official rights of the film. But giving the writers (of Kshanam) their credit is essential especially since their movie is being made on a national scale. He is aware that the film has been adapted to suit the Hindi speaking audience but he maintains that the source material is the same. I hope they credit us in the film at least. They should do so for the sake of the writers,” said the director.

Earlier, one of the Twitter user had pointed out, “With all due respect to @foxstarhindi @FoxStarIndia @NGEMovies #AhmedKhan, when you were more than willing to buy remake rights of a Telugu film, you will set a good precedent when you acknowledge it too in the credits. No one is going to value your product any less #Kshanam.” Another user added “@vennelakishore @AdiviSesh Is #Baaghi2 an official remake of #Kshanam or just a free make. Remove the action from the trailer and it’s #Kshanam written all over it. “ Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel of the Baaghi series has already been announced as Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff as the main lead. Apart from the Baaghi series, Tiger will also be seen in Karaj Johar’s upcoming film Student of the Year 2 and Rambo.

