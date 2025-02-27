Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Kubera Film Release Date: Nagarjuna And Dhanush's Action-Packed Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Kubera Film Release Date: Nagarjuna And Dhanush’s Action-Packed Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

The makers of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, have officially announced the film's release date. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Kubera Film Release Date: Nagarjuna And Dhanush's Action-Packed Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Kuberra Release Date


The makers of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, have officially announced the film’s release date.
The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared the update with her fans via her Instagram Stories. Earlier, the makers of the film released a teaser and poster. The teaser revealed flashes of intense action, gripping visuals, and mysterious characters. Taking to his X account on Friday, Dhanush dropped the teaser, giving fans a peek into the gritty crime-thriller.

The makers teased fans with Rashmika’s look poster, and they released the video to give a sneak peek into her character.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika earlier dropped her first look video. The video opens with Rashmika walking in a jungle with an iron rod in her hands. And then she is seen digging the ground deep and taking out a suitcase filled with money. Looking at the money, Rashmika seems to be happy. And then walks away with the bag.

Dhanush, whose earlier poster showed him with long hair and a rugged appearance, surprises fans in the teaser with a fresh, clean-shaven look, giving off a wealthy and powerful vibe. This drastic transformation has left fans curious about his character.

In May, makers also unveiled the first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni. The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing the Rs 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile.

Money symbolises the film’s title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth. Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Actor Dhanush’s avatar in the film also garnered a positive response from audiences. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in ‘Kubera’, adding another layer to the film’s multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika’s character longs for more out of her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Ziddi Girls’: Miranda House Sends Legal Notice To Makers, Says Any Reference To ‘MH’ Be Eliminated

