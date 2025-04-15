Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  'Kuberaa' First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush's Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' unveils new poster and announces first single release on April 20. The pan-India film co-stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna and hits theatres on June 20.

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!


The upcoming pan-India film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to create massive buzz. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the makers have now unveiled the release date of the film’s first single along with a striking new poster featuring Dhanush in a vibrant dance pose.

The official X handle of the film shared the announcement, accompanied by a festive greeting for Tamil New Year. The poster shows Dhanush mid-dance, surrounded by an excited crowd cheering him on. The caption read:
“Team #SekharKammulasKuberaa wishes you all a very Happy புத்தாண்டு! The much-awaited #Kuberaa1stSingle drops on 20th April. In cinemas 20th June WORLDWIDE!”

Fans were quick to celebrate the news, flooding the comment section with fire emojis and eager messages about the film’s music and story.

A Gripping Tale of Power and Transformation

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi slums, Kuberaa tells the gripping story of a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia leader. Dhanush plays the central character in this socio-political drama, while Nagarjuna will be seen in a complex, layered role.

The film explores themes of money, ambition, and power, highlighting how human desires often lead to consequences beyond control.

Kuberaa is designed as a true pan-India film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The narrative promises to transcend language barriers, offering a cinematic experience rooted in raw emotion and real-world struggles.

Crew and Collaborations

This film marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula, a director known for his grounded storytelling.

  • Niketh Bommi handles cinematography

  • Devi Sri Prasad composes the music

  • Chaithanya Pingali joins as co-writer

Rashmika’s Recent Work

While awaiting the release of Kuberaa, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Chhaava, a historical epic starring Vicky Kaushal. The film narrates the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika playing Yesubai Bhonsale. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Dhanush Busy with ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Apart from Kuberaa, Dhanush is currently shooting for his Hindi project Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, fans spotted him filming at Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi. Videos of the actor sprinting through the college have gone viral, adding to the excitement around the film.

