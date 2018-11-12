Former Miss India Earth Niharika Singh called out ex-boyfriend Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her #MeToo account. In his defence, his Sacred Games co-star Kubbra Sait tweeted that you can't compare a sour relationship with #MeToo movement. One should recognize the difference between a toxic relationship. In another tweet, she even said that she stands by the fact Niharika Singh had a tough time in the industry but categorising once personally relationship as a #MeToo movement is incorrectly placed.

A day after Former Femina Miss India Earth 2005, Niharika Singh named her ex-beau Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her #metoo account. Kubbra Sait popularly known as Kuku, who shared the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in sacred games stood up to defend him. Niharika Singh’s story was shared by Sandhya Menon, a journalist, on Twitter. In the post-Niharika is sharing how she came close to Nawazuddin during the making of the film Miss Lovely. She has even written in her post as to how she developed a soft corner for him as she considered him ‘real’.

She even shared in her tweet as how one day when she invited the Sacred games actor for breakfast he had grabbed her. She tried to push him but later on gave in. When they both started dating Niharika wasn’t happy and wanted to break up because of his frequent lies. Niharika even name called Nawazuddin a Sexually Repressed Indian man. Check out the tweets here:

2005 Miss India Niharika Singh's experiences in Bollywood but especially with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mayank Singh Singvi Niharika and other women accused Siddiqui of making up lies in his autobiography, due to which he withdrew the book. This is her side of the story. pic.twitter.com/XBVGgE3r0c — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) November 9, 2018

In defence, Kubbra Sait tweeted that you can’t compare a sour relationship with #MeToo movement. One should recognize the difference between a toxic relationship, said Kubbra. In another tweet, she even said that she stands by the fact Niharika Singh had a tough time in the industry but categorising her former personal relationship as a #MeToo movement is incorrectly placed. We as humans are flawed. This isn’t gender specific. Nawazuddin is yet to comment on Niharika Singh’s allegations.

I stand by the fact that although Niharika Singh may have had a tough time in the industry, categorising her once personal relationship as a #MeToo statement is incorrectly placed. We as humans are flawed. That isn’t gender specific. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 10, 2018

