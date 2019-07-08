Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait takes a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Kabir Singh, who said in an interview that it's not love if the lovers cant slap each other and don't have the liberty to slap their significant others.

While Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is running successfully and has entered Rs 300 crore club, it also has been making noise for its content. The film has become one of the most debated movies currently and the social media is trending with opinions surrounding the character of Shahid Kapoor.

Currently, the movie which is grabbing all the headlines is because, in an interview with leading daily, director Sandeep Reddy said that if you are deeply in love with a woman and vice versa, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other then I don’t see anything.

The movie which is based on toxic masculinity obviously stirred comments but the statement of the director did more damage. As the comment did not go well with fans, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait was among many who posted a video where she was slapping Goldie Behl and in the other slapping herself and saying self-love.

This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.

The hilarious video has received more than a hundred retweets and the comments section is pouring with compliments from fans who believe this is the best way to respond to such comments!

I’ll leave you with this thought.

Not just Kubbra, even Gulshan Deviah who was seen in Smoke web series expressed his views. Hello, Mr @imvangasandeep maybe you are pissed off & that’s why you’re saying what you are but now I am pissed too ..so here is how I articulate my pissed-off-ness to you “🖕” #FCPostmortem guess I am never getting work from your side but I’ll survive.

