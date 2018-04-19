Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar who is currently celebrating the 20 years of KKHH is now on cloud nine for being the first Indian filmmaker to have his waxed statue in Madame Tussauds London. Karan Johar who officially announced his next project titled Kalank that will star Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha will be having his statue waxed and displayed in different Asian states.

Bollywood director Karan Johar is lauding the 20 years of his super hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar will be the first Indian film director to enter the world of having his own wax statue in Madame Tussauds London. The statue of the filmmaker will not be launched at one particular location as it will be out on a tour across Asian countries to give his fans across the world a look of him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure of Student of the Year director will be ready in 6 months.

The film that will finally bring back the two sensations Madhuri and Sanjay together will be helmed by 2 states director Abhishek Verma. The sites of Kalank which went on floors on April 18 was visited by filmmaker David Dhawan. He shared a picture where he is seen posing with producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The filmmaker shared, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago…a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father…am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

