After the successful reruns of Mahabharat, Ramayan and some other mythological shows, it seems that the channel is all set to bring back old cult love stories like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi featuring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featuring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor back on Tv screens. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke will air at 9:30 pm from tomorrow, Bade Acche Lagte Hain will take the 10 pm slot.

Though Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s chemistry in Kasautii Zindagi Kay has received a lot of love, her earlier pair with Shaheer Sheikh in the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose and Dev Dixit also conquered the heart of their fans. From their innocent acting to their soft teasing and cute chemistry instantly brought a smile on everyone’s face. Moreover, Shaheer Sheikh also shared a post on Instagram to inform the fans about the rerun of the most awaited show.

Meanwhile, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, featuring the most loved duo Sakshi and Ram in the role of Priya and Ram, not just captured hearts with their chemistry but also showcased the audience the phase of mature love. The show was celebrated for 9 years and received immense love from their fans.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many channels have been rerunning some popular old shows as the shoot of Tv shows, web series, and films have been stopped because of lockdown. The trend began with Ramayan, which recorded huge TRP rating with its rerun globally and it is getting continued by Mahabharat and Circus.

