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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career

Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career

Salman Khan has mourned filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s death and extended his condolences to Aruna Irani. Ajay Devgn also remembered the Phool Aur Kaante director who launched his Bollywood career.

Salman Khan and Kuku Kohli, Image Credits- Instagram
Salman Khan and Kuku Kohli, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 09:58 IST

Kuku Kohli Death: Veteran director Kuku Kohli, renowned for making movies like Phool Aur Kaante, and the maker of Ajay Devgn’s career in Bollywood, passed away on August 25, 2026, after experiencing a major heart attack. He was 77.

Bollywood is still mourning the loss of the director, and now Salman Khan becomes the latest celebrity to pay tribute to the departed director. The actor has also offered support to the family members of Kuku Kohli, including his wife and Bollywood veteran actress Aruna Irani.

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Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death

Salman Khan took to X to remember the late filmmaker and extend his condolences to Aruna Irani.



He wrote, “Rest in peace Kuki ji, Aruna ji, my heart goes out to you. May God give u strength.”

The short message came after several members of the film fraternity had already gathered to pay their final respects to Kohli. Kuku Kohli is survived by Aruna Irani and his daughters Pooja and Karishma from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Ajay Devgn Remembers The Man Who Launched His Career



For Ajay Devgn, Kuku Kohli’s demise had a very personal connection for him. It was Kohli who provided Ajay his first break in Bollywood through his movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, which turned out to be a blockbuster and made Devgn one of the emerging action stars of the industry.

Recalling the late filmmaker, Ajay stated that there are some people whose lives change the course of a person’s life forever and Kohli happened to be such a person for him. He further stated that he would always cherish the belief that Kohli showed in him right at the start of his career.

Some of the other actors in Phool Aur Kaante include Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Jagdeep. Ajay had bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Madhoo has also paid homage to Kohli after his demise and credits a telephone call from the filmmaker for bringing about a turning point in her life.

How Did Kuku Kohli Die?

Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after feeling unwell. According to accounts shared by Aruna Irani’s family, the filmmaker had appeared fine before suddenly suffering a massive heart attack. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him, but he died on the evening of August 25. His sudden death came as a shock to those who had interacted with him recently.

Aruna Irani Bids Emotional Farewell At Kuku Kohli’s Funeral

Kuku Kohli’s funeral was held on Wednesday, August 26, with the procession moving from his Andheri residence to the Oshiwara Crematorium. Aruna Irani appeared visibly emotional during the final rites as family members and friends gathered around her.

Several Bollywood personalities attended the funeral, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Akhtar, among others.

From Phool Aur Kaante To Suhaag: Kuku Kohli’s Bollywood Legacy

While Phool Aur Kaante remains one of Kuku Kohli’s most remembered films, his Bollywood career included several mainstream Hindi releases through the 1990s and early 2000s. He went on to direct films including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture, Woh Tera Naam Tha, was released in 2004.

Yet his connection with Phool Aur Kaante remains particularly significant. The film did more than become a commercial success, it introduced Ajay Devgn, who would go on to build a career spanning more than three decades. That is also why Ajay’s tribute perhaps sums up Kohli’s legacy most effectively. For some filmmakers, their influence is measured not only by the films they leave behind but also by the careers they helped begin.

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Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career
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Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career

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Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career
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Salman Khan Mourns Kuku Kohli’s Death, Sends Strength To Aruna Irani; Ajay Devgn Remembers Man Who Launched His Career
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