Kuku Kohli Passes Away At 77: Phool Aur Kaante Filmmaker Who Introduced Ajay Devgn Leaves Behind A Bollywood Legacy

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best remembered for giving Ajay Devgn his first major break with Phool Aur Kaante, died on Tuesday, August 25, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 77.
According to current reports, Kohli died after suffering a heart-related medical emergency. Filmmaker-producer Ashoke Pandit also confirmed his death, describing the filmmaker as being in good health before the fatal episode. Kohli’s death brings to a close a filmmaking career that produced several recognisable Hindi films of the 1990s, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi and Anari No. 1. His final directorial, Woh Tera Naam Tha, was released in 2004.
The Filmmaker Who Introduced Ajay Devgn
Kohli’s biggest legacy remains Phool Aur Kaante, released in 1991. The film marked Ajay Devgn’s debut as a leading actor and became a major success. Devgn’s dramatic introduction, standing on two moving motorcycles, went on to become one of the most memorable debuts in Hindi cinema.
Kohli later directed Devgn again in Suhaag, which paired him with Akshay Kumar. He also worked with actors including Tabu, Amrish Puri, Govinda, Twinkle Khanna and Karan Nath during his career.
Kuku Kohli’s Personal Life: Two Marriages, Aruna Irani And Rita Kohli
Kohli’s personal life had also been part of Bollywood conversations. He was first married to Rita Kohli, with whom he had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma. Rita died in 2021.
Kohli later married veteran actor Aruna Irani in 1990. In a 2022 interview, Irani spoke about their relationship and revealed that Kohli had not initially told her he was already married.
Kohli remained connected to the film industry even after stepping away from direction and was associated with industry bodies. His work, particularly Phool Aur Kaante, continues to remain part of the early history of one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars, Ajay Devgn.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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