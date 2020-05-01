This won’t be wrong to say that the last two days have been devasting as the Indian Film industry lost two great actors. First, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death news and then veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has left everyone in a shock. But it seems that the month of May has also not started on a positive note as on its first day itself another bad news has come. Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of Film and TV Producers Guild has passed away this morning.

Reports say that Kulmeet suffered from a heart attack. Kulmeet was in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh since the time the lockdown has been announced in the country. Talking about his contributions, Kulmeet has been working in the entertainment industry for the last three decades. He has closely worked with Reliance Entertainment as he was the founder of Big Music and Home Entertainment and has also worked with Saregama.

Kulmeet also served as the CEO and President of Shreya entertainment in 2010 and later became the CEO at Film & TV Producers Guild. Further, Karan Johar was the first one who offered his condolences and also shared a heartfelt note. Karan Johar called Kulmeet, the incredible pillar and praised him for his efforts and work in the industry.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah, his son Vivaan dismiss reports of veteran actor’s illness

Later Bollywood actor Faran Akhtar also expressed his sadness on Kulmeet’s demise and said that it seems every day we are waking up to lose someone close to you. Reports also reveal that Kulmeet was also working on establishing a trust to help the daily wage workers who are affected from coronavirus outbreak.

Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App